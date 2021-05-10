Parking Fines for Shared E-scooters

Photos will be required when parking a shared e-scooter, and if you don't park properly there will be warnings and fines associated.

Kelowna city council received an update on the new transporation option at Monday's meeting.

Kelowna's New Mobility Specialist Matt Worona says, "The strategy is a warning first and then a $10 fine afterwards for each instance of that. Obviously with the photo you kind of have some ownership over that parking job. I think we'd all park our cars a little better if we had to take a photo of how we parked it and upload it to the city."

Improper parking, lack of helmets, and pedestrian safety were cited as top complaints since e-scooters were allowed to hit the streets last month.