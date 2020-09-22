iHeartRadio

Parking lot closures at Mission Recreation Park on Wednesday

no parking

Press release from the City of Kelowna on September 22, 2020:

Those looking to take their dog for a run at Mission Recreation Park on Wednesday morning should be aware that a number of parking lots will be closed for irrigation work.

The main parking lot at Mission Recreation Park, along with the parking lot adjacent to the off-leash dog area will be closed to vehicles on Wednesday, September 23 from 5 a.m. until 10 a.m. for irrigation line construction. The dog park will remain open and park users are asked to park along Lexington Drive as an alternative. 

For the most up-to-date information on road work, road closures, and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport. Learn more about Kelowna’s parks at kelowna.ca/parks

