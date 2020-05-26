Parking rates resuming in June

On-street pay parking in Kelowna is being phased back at the beginning of next month.

Parking demand has increased in Kelowna since COVID-19 restrictions were eased and is anticipated to grow with the closure of Bernard Avenue.

On the plus side, Parking Services Manager Dave Duncan says off-season rates will remain throughout summer.

“This equates to approximately a 15 percent discount in rates in the downtown A and B Zones and at the Cook Rd. boat launch where a new summer rate was actually scheduled to begin this summer that results in greater than a 50 percent discount,” said Duncan.

The city will be encouraging the public to use touchless payment options to reduce physical contact with parking equipment.

“An incentive for use of our mobile parking payment system Pay-By-Phone, and the promotion will provide the first 30 minutes of on-street parking each day within the downtown and South Pandosy business districts at no charge for any customer using the Pay-By-Phone system.

High demand areas downtown and near the hospital will require payment again starting June 1st.

On-street pay parking in all other zones will be restored June 15th.

In residential areas, the 'Parked Over 24 Hours' bylaw will be reinstated.