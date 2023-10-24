Parking restrictions at Knox Mountain Park this weekend

This weekend, ChainLine’s School of Hard Knox and Cyclepath’s Knox Your Socks Off Cyclocross come to Knox Mountain Park. The events are set to take place Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m-2 p.m. Full event information can be found at bcinteriorcross.ca.

To accommodate the event, parking restrictions will be in effect at Knox Mountain Park this weekend. From 9 a.m. on Saturday to 5 p.m. on Sunday, the main parking lot beside the disc golf area, as well as parking along Knox Mountain Drive, between Broadway Avenue and the first access gate, will be closed.

Event spectators and other members of the public are invited to park along Broadway Avenue, or Poplar Point Drive.

For the most up to date road work, road closures and potential delays visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.