Parkinson Rec Centre Annual Pool and Gym Closure

Parkinson Recreation Centre aquatics centre and gymnasium are closing for annual maintenance and cleaning. The swimming pools and aquatic area (including the steam room and hot tub) will be closed from Aug. 29 until Sept. 18. The gymnasium will be closed from Sept. 7 until Sept. 18. No drop-in basketball or volleyball will be available during this time and the family changeroom will also be closed.

PRC members with active memberships will be able to use the pool facilities at the Kelowna Family Y (373 Hartman Road) during the PRC maintenance closure. Parkinson Recreation Centre pass holders will also have the missed time due to the closure added to their pass or punch passes automatically.

Annual maintenance closures are necessary to maintain a clean and safe facility.

For more information about the closure or Parkinson Recreation Centre, contact 250-469-8800 or visit kelowna.ca/PRC. To find fall programs and activities in your neighbourhood, visit kelowna.ca/recreation.