Parkinson Rec Centre - the Future

Parkinson Recreation Centre (PRC) has been at the heart of the community for five decades, and it’s time for us to imagine what the next 50 years has in store.

Constructed in 1972, PRC regularly experiences high use, and excess demand cannot be met due to capacity and other functional issues. Studies have shown that redevelopment of the site is a better strategic investment for our growing population and our changing needs than renovation and expansion of the existing facility.

“PRC has been a community-centred space, where people of all ages, abilities and walks of life have been welcomed and supported for generations,” said Amy Johnston, project architect. “Investing in the redevelopment of PRC is in an investment in the wellbeing of our community for generations to come.”

Last year, a ‘co-located campus’ model was identified as the way forward for redevelopment as it offers the most shared benefits.

“PRC is in an ideal central location close to many alternative transportation corridors and bus routes and adjacent to Mill Creek. It creates exciting opportunities to have the new recreation centre, sports fields, the existing Apple Bowl and a future school in close proximity to one another,” said Robert Parlane, parks and buildings planning manager.

Residents can share their priorities for the future of the community recreation facility via survey until June 26 – and enter to win one of three $100 Local Gift Cards – or attend an information session to learn more about the PRC redevelopment project and talk to staff. Event location and times are as follows:

Parkinson Recreation Centre

Thursday, June 9

12:30-3:30 p.m.

Apple Bowl

Monday, June 13

4-6 p.m.

Community partners in health, sport and recreation took part in engagement to determine key amenities and space planning. Engagement with residents will help shape the campus design, with detailed planning and capital costing to follow.

Learn more about the Parkinson Recreation Centre redevelopment and share your feedback via kelowna.ca/communitycampus.