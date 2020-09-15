Parkinson Recreation Centre pool reopening to members this week

The Parkinson Recreation Centre (PRC) pool will reopen to facility and aquatic members beginning Wednesday, September 16. Members are asked to pre-book a time slot online to use the pool starting today.

Forty-five-minute time slots for members to book public swim time are available online. The pool will be open limited hours:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.,

Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. and

Weekends from 8 a.m. – 11:45 a.m., except during designated cleaning and program times.

“We’re really looking forward to having the pool back up and running,” said Mariko Siggers, Community & Neighbourhood Services Manager. “As with the fitness centre, members will need to book a time in advance to ensure that proper physical distancing can occur. We thank our members for their patience and understanding through these reopening phases.”

Aquafit classes also begin on September 16 by registration only (no drop-ins at this time). Registration for aquafit classes begins Tuesday, September 15 at 7 a.m. Registration can be done over the phone at 250-469-8800 or online. Swim lessons are expected to progressively return over the fall. Program information will be updated in the online Fall Activity & Program Guide in the coming weeks. New members are welcome to join at any time and can purchase a facility or pool membership by calling 250-469-8800.

The steam room and hot tub remain closed at this time. Reopening of these amenities will be at a later date and updates will be posted on the City of Kelowna website..

Visitors to the facility will also notice new safety protocols and guidelines in place:

The aquatics area will undergo frequent, enhanced cleaning including set cleaning hours of 10-11 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. on weekdays. During cleaning hours, the pools will be closed.

Only the universal/all user changeroom will be available for use. Members are encouraged to arrive in swimsuits to avoid congestion and wait times. Lockers to store personal items will be available in the universal change room and fitness centre only. Belongings can also be stored at marked locations at the end of the large pool.

Members are asked to shower before using the pool. Access to the showers at Parkinson Recreation Centre will be limited, so members are encouraged to shower at home before their swim time.

Members will enter and exit different exterior doors on the pool deck.

Some equipment (kick boards, pull buoys, jogging belts, etc.) will be available, but members are encouraged to bring their own if they have them.

Floor markings and additional signage is posted on site reminding visitors to maintain distance and wash hands frequently.

Anyone who is sick or experiencing symptoms is asked to stay home.

For more information about recreation and fall programs, visit the City of Kelowna website or get recreation updates sent straight to your inbox by subscribing to the Active Living e-updates. To learn more about Parkinson Recreation Centre, visit the City of Kelowna website.