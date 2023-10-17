Parkinson Recreation Centre temporary closure

The pool and aquatic area at Parkinson Recreation Centre (PRC) will be temporarily closed starting Monday, October 23, 2023, due to an unforeseen boiler failure at the facility that requires immediate attention. Repairs are expected to take eight to twelve weeks to complete, with anticipated reopening in January 2024. All other areas of the facility will remain operational throughout the closure, however there will be no hot water in the building (including showers) for the duration of the repairs.

"We know this is a major inconvenience for our community and repairs are our top priority right now," said Mariko Siggers, Community & Neighbourhood Services Manager. "We are working hard to get the pool back up and running as soon as possible, but we also need to ensure the safety and reliability of our building. We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding during this time, and we are committed to providing up-to-date information about how repair work is progressing as the weeks unfold."

The issue was discovered during routine annual maintenance and affects three of the five boilers that provide heating and hot water to the facility. Parkinson Recreation Centre is an aging facility and has been operating with infrastructure nearing end-of-life for several years.

Residents currently registered for swimming lessons or other aquatic classes will be contacted directly about the plan for their programs. Members will also be contacted directly with options for their membership.

Residents looking for a place to swim during the closure can visit the following locations:

Please ensure that you check the facility websites for hours of operation and admission fees before you go.