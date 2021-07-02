Parks Alive! is Back

Parks Alive! is returning to Kelowna’s parks and public spaces on Tuesday, July 6th to again offer free, outdoor live entertainment this summer. The first concert of the season will be held on the 400 Block of Bernard Avenue in the “Community Zone” from 6:00 – 9:00 pm, featuring a theme of “Downtown Blues”.

“We are so excited and relieved to receive approval to hold typical Parks Alive! concerts again this summer,” enthuses Renata Mills, Executive Director of Festivals Kelowna, producer of Parks Alive! “When the Pandemic hit our world hard last March, our staff team paused, took a step back, and started thinking about how we could modify our events if and when we were able to again produce them. After months of discussions and waiting on B.C.s Restart Plan announcement from the Province, we are so ready to go.”

Parks Alive! has been a staple of the Kelowna summertime experience for both residents and visitors since 1998. Offering free, outdoor, all ages appropriate concerts in multiple venues across the city featuring performing artists of all skill levels and genres, the program typically presents 47 concerts in more than 20 different locations each summer from early July to late August. As part of the post-COVID transition year, the “Parks Alive! 2021 Entertainment Season presented by Re/Max Kelowna” will see 39 concert events produced in fewer locations including the “Kiwanis Wednesday Night Showcase” in Waterfront Park, Tuesdays and Fridays in Bernard Avenue’s “Community Zone”, on multiple neighborhood streets each Thursday as part of the “Valley First Parks Alive! ON TOUR” series, and in Kerry Park each Saturday evening in August.

“We were able to produce a modified and smaller Parks Alive! program in 2020 but had to keep the promotion of our activities quite low-key so as not to attract large crowds. This year as we move into Phase 3 of the Restart Plan, we are stoked to be able to more broadly communicate our weekly concert plans,” explains Ms. Mills. “Frankly, I can’t express enough how grateful we are to the City of Kelowna, a key partner and a major funder of our community-focused programming, as well as our other sponsor partners for sticking with us through the last 18 months so we could continue to produce our community events and programs.” A full 2month season schedule and weekly event details for all Parks Alive! events can be found online at www.parksalive.com and at www.facebook.com/parksalive.

Festivals Kelowna produces community focused, arts-based festivals and programs. With a family-friendly approach, we strive to enhance the lifestyle of our residents and visitors through positive cultural experiences.