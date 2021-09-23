Go back to your seven year old self.

A cattle truck pulls up in front of your house and you are dragged, likely kicking and screaming, not knowing when or if you'll ever see your family again.

You are punished for speaking the only language you know and life as you once knew it was gone forever.

That was a reality for First Nations children attending Kamloops Indian Residential School.

A reality for Indigenous children across Canada.

By 1920, Duncan Campbell Scott, Deputy Superintendent for the department of Indian Affairs at the time, wanted to get rid of what he called the Indian problem and played a pivitol role in expanding the residential school system by making it mandatory for all Indigenous children aged seven or older to attend a residential school.

Hector McDonald is a former student. "I believe I almost hated my dad and my mom for sending to the school here, but I always think they were going to be sent to jail if they didn't send me to school."

Once children arrived at the school they were separated further from their family, unable to mingle with their siblings. "When my sister would walk around the block here I would wave at her and I would get a strap for it."

Children were taken from their families and upon arriving at the school they were punished for not speaking a language they had never been taught.

Jeanette Jules attended KIRS in the 60s. "Our grandparents spoke Secwepemctsin to us, but most of us could understand it but the speaking of it daily was not allowed here. My dad's words to the priest were, 'It does something to you when you're five, six eyars old and somebody continuously beats you up everyday, all day long when you can't speak English. That does something to a little kid.'"

But as stated by Scott, the objective of residential schools was "to continue until there is not a single Indian in Canada", and abolishing Indigenous languages was seen as a way of acheiving that.

Girls were also forced to cut their hair short and children had to dress in European style clothing.

Any sense of identity was stripped from the children the moment they stepped on the cattle truck, and the brainwashing of generations had parents sending their runaway children back to the people who believed it was their job to uphold the supposed mission of residential schools - to "kill the Indian in the child."

Christina Rose Casimir lived that reality. "I went from grade 1 to 10 and then I ran away from school because I couldn't take it anymore. I just couldn't handle it. My mom had died January 3rd, 1959... of a heart attack. Like I said, my dad really believed in education so he made me go back."