Many generations of Indigenous families were forced into the residential school system, subject to years of hate and abuse.

Jeanette Jules attended Kamloops Indian Residential school in the 60s.

She recalls the evening routine of one security guard. "Security guy would come into the senior girls' dorm with his flashlight and he'd be flashing it on the girls' faces. You'd start hearing girls whimpering and covering up their faces, because who was he going to choose? Who is he going to decide that he is going to go and take?"

It wasn't just the girls subject to sexual abuse from school staff.

Don Seymour has since passed away, but recorded his testimony. He attended KIRS as a day scholar in the 70s.

"Me and my friend who was also a day scholar, we were sexually abused by a priest and the two supervisors. They were all men."

Seymour says they'd be pulled away during lunch several times a week. "That supervisor would abuse me and then he'd abuse my best friend while I had to pray for my sins. I was told I was going to hell... While I was praying he would sexually abuse my friend."

Some staff knew the children were being abused and tried to do something about it, but as Jules explains pushback wasn't welcome.

"One of the new supervisors that we had that year was Mrs. Leslie. Mrs. Leslie, they tried to fire her because she brought that up to the priest and told them 'Why are you allowing these guys to come in and go and take these young girls?'"

Christina Rose Casimir ran away after finding the school too much to endure, but her father sent her back.

"From the Indian school they taught us that we're bad, no good. But who was going to tell them they were bad and they were no good to us? They were awful to us. We were lonely little children who didn't have their parents."

Attending a residential school was nothing short of a living nightmare for many children.

Kamloops Indian Residential School was one of Canada's largest, enrolling around 500 children by the 50s.