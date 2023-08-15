Partial closure of 28th Avenue to begin next week for major reconstruction project

Preliminary work is underway for a major reconstruction project for a portion of 28th Avenue. The work includes replacement of road, sidewalk, and storm sewer, along with rail works.

Construction will begin as early as Monday, August 21. During construction, 28th Avenue between 28th and 29th Streets will be closed (please see map below).

The work is expected to be completed by October 15, weather permitting.

Access to area businesses will remain open and residents are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses.

Motorists are reminded to slow down in construction and detour zones, and obey all traffic control measures. The City thanks everyone for their patience and understanding while this work is being completed.