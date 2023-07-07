Partial closure of 32nd Avenue to begin next week for major reconstruction project

A major reconstruction project on 32nd Avenue is scheduled to begin next week, between Pleasant Valley Road and 20th Street. The work includes replacement of road, sidewalk, water main, storm sewer, and sanitary sewers.

Construction will begin as early as Monday, July 10, and is expected to continue until Fall 2023. The road will be accessible to local traffic only during construction. Detour routes will be available to the north and south on 37th Avenue and 25th Avenue (please see map below).

Access to area businesses will remain open and residents are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses.

Please slow down if traveling in the area and obey all traffic control signage. The City apologizes for any inconvenience this road closure may cause, and appreciates everyone’s patience while this major infrastructure project is being completed.

The 32nd Avenue Reconstruction Project is part of City Council’s commitment to replacing aged infrastructure that is the foundation of the services the City provides. Funding for the project is provided, in part, by the Government of Canada, through the Federal Gas Tax Fund.

For more information on this and other infrastructure projects taking place across Vernon in 2023, please visit the City’s website at www.vernon.ca/infrastructure.