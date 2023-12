The KGH Foundation’s inaugural Winter Wonderland at Joanna’s House will take place on Sunday, Dec. 17. For complete event details, visit kghfoundation.com.

To accommodate the event, a portion of Royal Avenue between Abbott Street and Long Street will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning at 7 a.m. and will remain closed until approximately 9 p.m.

For the most up-to-date road work, road closures, and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.