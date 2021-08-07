Partially Rescinded Evacuation Alert in Vernon

Based on reduced fire activity and a change in weather conditions, including light rain in the area, the City of Vernon will be rescinding the current Evacuation Alert for properties within the City of Vernon boundaries, excluding Canadian Lakeview Estates in its entirety, Adventure Bay in its entirety and Tronson Road (from 8125 to 9280).

The City of Vernon works closely with B.C. Wildfire Services and seeks advice on Evacuation Alerts and Evacuation Orders. With changes to the current weather conditions, the probability of ember debris causing spot fires has been reduced.

While the weather forecast over the next 48 hours is favourable enough to rescind the alert for properties within the City of Vernon boundaries, the region remains at high risk and the situation is subject to rapid and immediate change.

The Evacuation Alert will remain in place for Canadian Lakeview Estates and Adventure Bay, in their entirety. As such, Tronson Road from Bella Vista Road to Canadian Lakeview Estates will be open for local traffic only during the Evacuation Alert.

It is strongly recommended that all residents maintain heightened awareness, and have evacuation plans in place, including identifying accommodation in advance of an Evacuation Order.

The City of Vernon is strongly urging all residents to plan and prepare. Residents must remain vigilant and prepared for the possibility of evacuation.

The White Rock Lake Fire continues to present challenges and continues to show erratic and aggressive behaviour. BC Wildfire is calling the next 48 hours a period of relief but firmly states that the White Rock Lake fire still poses very serious challenges. The fire remains active and conditions could change depending on weather and wind conditions.