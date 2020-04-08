Pastor Says It's Important To Balance the Bad News With the Good

Good habits are so important in this stay at home world of social disctancing, things like regular exercise and taking care of your soul.



Pastor Tim Schroder shares more of what he does every day, "There are a number of things that I try to keep the balance. One of them is I definitely try to balance the intake of news and make sure I'm off-setting the bad news, or even the strategic news, with some good news and some good input, and I find that balance is pretty important."



Schroeder also stays in contact with family and friends with FaceTime chats.