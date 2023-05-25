Pathways Abilities Society celebrates 70 years of community service

Pathways Abilities Society is proud to announce the not-for-profit society is celebrating 70 years of community service this year!

The organization was created by a group of committed parents, teachers and doctors who wanted to ensure children with developmental disabilities received an education. Since our initial inception, the society has evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of the consumers and the community. The society has gone through name changes, long term Kelowna residents may be familiar with the Kelowna and District Society for Community Living (KDSCL) or Sunnyvale!

The society’s mission is “to assist people with diverse-abilities to reach their individual goals and contribute as equal members of community”.

Pathways is very committed to realizing our vision of “welcome…building communities that support and value the diverse-abilities of all people”. Pathways defines its roles using three distinct pillars – We Embrace, We Empower and We Employ. Every person with a diverse-ability is on their own pathway. Our job is to walk with them and provide them the support they need to achieve their goals.

Pathways currently serves over 220 people, their families and caregivers in Activity Services, Integrated Career Opportunities (ICO), Social Ventures, Individualized Funding, homes and Home Share.

In recognition of this milestone, they are hosting a celebratory barbeque in July. If you or a family member was involved in the society in any capacity over the years and would like to be invited to the event, please email ed@pathwayskelowna.ca.