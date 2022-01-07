Patience during snow removal

The City of West Kelowna is preaching patience for crews cleaning snow in an effort to maintain roads and sidewalks

“We’ve experienced multiple significant snow events within quick succession and Public Works crews have been working around the clock to clear the way,” says Allen Fillion, Director of Engineering and Public Works. “An average of 21 centimetres of snow fell on the City’s 522-lane-kilometre road network and sidewalks and walkways.”

The storm dumped up to double the amount of snow on West Kelowna, as compared to many other Central Okanagan communities.

“Our roads crews have been shoveling and ploughing non-stop to get roads and sidewalks cleared for residents and we appreciate the patience of our community as we continue to dig out from this latest snowfall,” says Fillion.

With a break in weather over the weekend, expect crews to complete post-storm maintenance on Priority 3 Roads throughout Friday while revisit already ploughed and sanded Priority 1 and 2 Roads, as needed.

The City thanks homeowners for continuing to do their part by parking off street for up to 48 hours after the last snowfall, to give ploughs the clearance they need to efficiently clear roads.