Patio program moving ahead this year

Kelowna businesses will be allowed to expand their services outdoors again this year.

The province has notified local governments that they are extending the program for food and liquor primary businesses to utilize private property.

City council gave staff authorization during their Monday meeting to move forward with applications.

“One of the few bright spots from last year was the creativity seen by some of our entrepreneurs to utilize space in a different way and I think the other one too is the speed at which staff were able to process the applications and so certainly willing to do that again for the coming year,” said mayor Colin Basran.

Staff said 33 businesses participated in the program last year.

The question of whether a section of Bernard downtown will again be closed to traffic will be discussed at a later date.