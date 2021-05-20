Patron policy program returns

For the 8th summer in a row, the Kelowna RCMP will be operating the Inadmissible Patron Policy Program.

The Kelowna RCMP began this program in 2013/2014, and we are thrilled to be engaging in the IPP Program for another summer, says Supt. Kara Triance. This program has been extremely successful in Kelowna, and has become an integral part of our efforts to ensure community safety from organized criminal elements.

The IPP Program is a voluntary partnership between the RCMP and licenced establishments and hotels in the Kelowna area which helps curb the danger to the public that some potential patrons present. Participation by businesses is voluntary, and gives RCMP officers the authority, under the BC Trespass Act, to escort inadmissible patrons off the premises on behalf of the business.

A patron can be deemed inadmissible if their lifestyle, associations or activities pose a risk to public safety. The criteria for inadmissibility under the IPP Program are:

Organized Crime and a gang member;

Known associates of Organized Crime or Gangs;

Involved in the drug trade through conviction or other police database;

History of violent criminal activity;

History of firearms offenses.