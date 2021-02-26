Paused Safe Place Program - next steps

Kelowna Pride Society has met with members of the RCMP about the roll out of the Safe Place Program, which was paused earlier this week after feedback from the society.

"Our hope is that the program can come back," says Dustyn Baulkham, General Manager of Kelowna Pride Society. "But before we get to that point we want to make sure there is proper consultation with the LGBT community as a whole and ensure all the steps in the process make sense."

The program provides safe spaces for people in the LGBT2Q+ community, who need assistance from the police, a place to wait for help.

Kelowna Pride and RCMP are going to create a working group, with people from the community participating before re-launching the program.