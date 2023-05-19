Paving work on Westlake Road begins next week

Beginning next week, traffic pattern changes will go into effect on Westlake Road for road reconstruction work and paving as part of water transmission mains construction in the West Kelowna Estates neighbourhood. This work is necessary to connect residents to the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant (RVWTP).

Beginning Tuesday, May 23 to Friday, May 26, crews will complete paving work on Westlake Road from Starlight Crescent to Peak Point Drive from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

During paving, residents located on Peak Point Drive will access the detour north on Westlake Road to Horizon Drive.

Once paving is complete, a single-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect for Peak Point Drive residents from Peak Point Drive to West Kelowna Road.

Once this section is complete, crews will continue construction on Westlake Road, from West Kelowna Road to Parkinson Road. The work area will be open to vehicle traffic evenings, weekends and holidays. Westlake Road is scheduled to re-open to through traffic in June, subject to weather conditions, contractor schedule changes and other factors.

Please drive with caution through the work areas as these roads remain in construction condition. Motorists are asked to watch their speed and follow directions of traffic control personnel. Cyclists are encouraged to follow posted detours or dismount through the construction zone.