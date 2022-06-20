iHeartRadio

Peach City Beach Cruise Street Closures

Peach City Beach Cruise
  • Martin Street from Estabrook to Lakeshore Drive. Thursday June 22 6:00 pm to Sunday June 26 5:00 pm. Exemption for condo residents.  Access Pier Watersports via Lakeside Hotel parking lot.
  • Main Street from Westminster to Lakeshore Drive. Friday June 24 1:00 am to Friday June 24 9:00 pm.
  • Lakeshore Drive from Veterans Way to Riverside Street. Friday June 24 1:00 am to Sunday June 26 4:00 pm. Exemptions for: Emergency vehicles, RCMP, Fire, Ambulance. Registered show vehicles. Hotel/Motel patrons.
  • Winnipeg and Power Streets from Churchill to Lakeshore Drive. Friday June 24 1:00 am to Sunday June 26 4:00 pm.
  • Churchill Street adjacent to Lakawana North/South Park. Friday June 24 1:00 am to Sunday June 26 4:00 pm. 
