Peach City Beach Cruise Street Closures
- Martin Street from Estabrook to Lakeshore Drive. Thursday June 22 6:00 pm to Sunday June 26 5:00 pm. Exemption for condo residents. Access Pier Watersports via Lakeside Hotel parking lot.
- Main Street from Westminster to Lakeshore Drive. Friday June 24 1:00 am to Friday June 24 9:00 pm.
- Lakeshore Drive from Veterans Way to Riverside Street. Friday June 24 1:00 am to Sunday June 26 4:00 pm. Exemptions for: Emergency vehicles, RCMP, Fire, Ambulance. Registered show vehicles. Hotel/Motel patrons.
- Winnipeg and Power Streets from Churchill to Lakeshore Drive. Friday June 24 1:00 am to Sunday June 26 4:00 pm.
- Churchill Street adjacent to Lakawana North/South Park. Friday June 24 1:00 am to Sunday June 26 4:00 pm.