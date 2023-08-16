Peach City Community Radio Society Vinyl and Audio Equipment Drive

Peach City Radio, CFUZ, is gearing up for their 10th annual Okanagan Vinyl Festival. In preparation they are holding a vinyl and audio equipment donation drive on Saturday August 19th, between 9:00am and noon at the Cannery Trade Centre parking lot, on the corner of Fairview Road and Duncan Avenue. The annual Okanagan Vinyl Festival is a key fundraiser for the totally volunteer run community radio station.

CFUZ is looking for donations of rock, pop, soul, and jazz vinyl records as well as donations of good quality audio equipment, in working order. These items will be tested by the CFUZ volunteers prior to being sold at Okanagan Vinyl Fest, which will take place on Sunday, September 24th at the Penticton campus of Okanagan College.

“Last year the donations from community members were incredible” said Peach City Radio president, Claire Thompson. “There were rare albums and some amazing audio equipment. It’s exciting for our volunteers as they uncover these gems. We also end up having really interesting conversations with donors as they tell us the stories behind the albums and gear they are giving us.”

Currently CFUZ is undertaking a station expansion project and money raised through Okanagan Vinyl Festival will help move the project along.

“Once the renovations are complete, we will have an additional studio, a dedicated space for our transmitter, as well as an enlarged meeting room,” said CFUZ technology director Nils Finnsson. “These new facilities will allow us to train more volunteers, boosting the amount and quality of locally produced music and spoken word programming for our listeners.”

For more information about the vinyl and audio equipment drive email info@peachcityradio.org or call 236-422-0929.