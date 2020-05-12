Peachland Boil Water Advisory downgraded
The Peachland Boil Water Advisory has been downgraded to a Water Quality Advisory.
While the associated health risks are minimal, Interior Health recommends that children, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems, and anyone seeking additional protection drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice.
For those at-risk populations, water intended for drinking, washing fruits or vegetables, making juice or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled at a rapid boil for at least one minute.