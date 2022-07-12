Peachland Crash Now Clear
Highway 97 is again open at the site of the fatal crash in Peachland this morning.
Be advised that traffic is significantly backed up and it will take a while to return to normal.
A person did die at the scene..the result of a collision between a semi and a car.
That's all the information we have right now.
