Peachland Crash Now Clear

RCMP 9

Highway 97 is again open at the site of the fatal crash in Peachland this morning.

Be advised that traffic is significantly backed up and it will take a while to return to normal.

A person did die at the scene..the result of a collision between a semi and a car.

That's all the information we have right now.

