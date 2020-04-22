Peachland mayor opposed to mining project

The mayor of Peachland is against a Vancouver company opening a mine three and half kilometres northwest of Peachland Lake.

The reason?

Cindy Fortin says the proposed site is 'smack dab' in the middle of the communities watershed.

"Addition to the mining, there is a lot of recreation that takes place up there and cattle raising. We found out today that because of the spring runoff we have to be on boil water notice. We do not need anything else in our watershed right now".

Flow Metals is seeking a permit to quarry the site.

"Some people say, we need mining and we need jobs. If you were to take a look at our watershed and the condition that it is in already from clear cutting and Brenda Mines, it is just a mess and absolutely council does not want anything else happening there," Fortin added.



