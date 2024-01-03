Peachland New Car Show

Peachland Council is directing staff to assist the Peachland Chamber of Commerce to plan and operate a family-friendly and business-friendly vintage car event in Peachland on the Sunday of the May long weekend in 2024. This comes from The World of Wheels Society decision last year to move their large car show from Peachland to West Kelowna. World of Wheels needs more space. Their car show has been a may long weekend mainstay in Peachland for years attracting large crowds. Now Peachland Chamber and the municpality will set up its own competitive car show.