Peachland Struggling Through Global Pandemic

Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin says her community was resilient in 2017 when flood waters crippled the community.



Now, three years later, the town of 5,400 is dealing with the invisible enemy.



"It's tough for them. It's tough for their employees. Peachland World of Wheels has been cancelled and that was bringing in sometimes 10,000 people just on one day. So, it's tough on everybody, it really is."



Fortin is asking those that stroll the Peachland waterfront, not to use public benches and picnic tables during the coronavirus pandemic.