Peachland World of Wheels Show and Shine

Sunday May 22nd, the 23rd annual Peachand World oif Wheels Show and Shine is a go, rain or shine.

Organizers are expecting up to 500 vehicles.

It's the first big car show of the year.

Like so many other events, World of Wheels was the victim of Covid-19 for the past two years.

Parking will be an issue, as it is every year.

There will be a shuttle bus running. All they ask is a donation to the foodbank.

The event opens at 10 on Sunday morning and closes at 4.