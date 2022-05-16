Peachland World of Wheels Show and Shine
Sunday May 22nd, the 23rd annual Peachand World oif Wheels Show and Shine is a go, rain or shine.
Organizers are expecting up to 500 vehicles.
It's the first big car show of the year.
Like so many other events, World of Wheels was the victim of Covid-19 for the past two years.
Parking will be an issue, as it is every year.
There will be a shuttle bus running. All they ask is a donation to the foodbank.
The event opens at 10 on Sunday morning and closes at 4.
-
Stolen gun confiscated in traffic stopA man and woman in their 40's face charges.
-
-
-
-
Armstrong officials monitor creek levelsFree sandbags available for Armstrong residents.
-
Sandbagging, now, may be a good ideaOfficials in North Okanagan are reminding property owners of the potential for flooding.
-
Group of young women gropedSalmon Arm RCMP looking for suspect.
-
Tree Brewing recallFormer Kelowna beer maker recalls it's Golden Larch Grapefruit Radler.
-
West Kelowna man recovering from serious accidentAM 1150 News with an exclusive interview with the mother of crash survivor.