Pedestrian collision in Rutland

On October 21st 2023 at about 4pm, the Kelowna RCMP responded to two related incidents in the Rutland area.

As a result of the second incident which involved a vehicle, a person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is still unfolding but at this time, investigators from the Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT) and the Kelowna general investigation section have taken conduct of the files.

“It is expected that the intersection of Houghton and Franklyn Roads will be remain closed for a few hours as investigators are conducting searches and collecting evidence”, said Sergeant Judith Bertrand, Media Relation Officer for the Kelowna Regional RCMP.

If you have details about this incident, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. To remain completely anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

