Pedestrian killed after collision with vehicle in West Kelowna

On November 25, 2022 at approximately 5:30 p.m. the West Kelowna RCMP received a call from the BC Ambulance Service that a local male had been struck by a green, 2005 Chrysler 300 with a lone occupant on Scotstown Road at Grenada Crescent.

An off-duty nurse was first on scene and administered CPR. Emergency Health Services attended and continued CPR before transporting to a local hospital were the male was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the vehicle that was involved was cooperative and told police that he was traveling eastbound on Scotstown Road toward Grenada Crescent at approximately 20-25 km/hr when he hit the male on the passenger side of his car. The driver reported that he did not see the victim as he was dressed in dark clothing and in an area where there wasn’t a street light.

Witnesses also provided similar information about the victim’s dark clothes and the difficulties seeing him.

Kelowna RCMP Traffic Re-constructionist attended to assist in the investigation and the family of the victim was notified by the Officers.

“The West Kelowna RCMP is committed to understanding all the factors involved in the tragic event,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP. “Police encourage all drivers and pedestrians to take extra precaution when out after dark during this time of the year.”