Pedestrian Struck By Train in Salmon Arm

On Sunday Feb 13, 2022 at approximately 11:25 AM the Salmon Arm RCMP, and Provincial Ambulance attended to the CP tracks in Salmon Arm near Marine Park Drive.

A male who had been walking down the tracks toward the train had stepped off the tracks but not clear of the train which overhangs the rails. The train kept sounding its horn repeatedly on its approach but the male did not move furhter away.

The male suffered extensive injuries and was air lifted to a major hospital in the interior of BC to receive care.

CP police is carrying on with the investigation.

Police are reminding the public to keep well clear of all train tracks at controlled and uncontrolled crossings and do not walk on the tracks.