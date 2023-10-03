Pedestrian Struck Collision in Kelowna Prompts RCMP Appeal for Witnesses

On September 29, 2023, at approximately 3:35 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP responded to a pedestrian struck collision on the 1100 Block of Sutherland Ave, located between Capri St and Gordon Dr in Kelowna, BC. The incident involved a Red Dodge pickup and an elderly female.

Kelowna RCMP officers interviewed witnesses at the scene. However, there is still a possibility that there are additional witnesses who have yet to come forward.

If you have not yet spoken with a police officer or possess dash camera recordings that could potentially assist with this investigation, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-58406.

No further information will be released during this investigation, thank you for your cooperation.