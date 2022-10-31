Pellet gun leads to shot out window of vehicle: police response

Kelowna RCMP responded to report a vehicle window was shot out along Lakeshore Road.

On October 28, 2022, at 4:30 in the afternoon, multiple Kelowna RCMP officers responded to a report a vehicle window had been shot out in the Lower Mission neighbourhood. Police temporarily blocked off roads in the area and conducted foot patrols as the initial investigation unfolded. Based on the physical evidence and witness information, it is believed a pellet gun was used in the incident.

“Although I’m relieved there were no injuries, this was still a frightening incident for the family involved” said Staff Sergeant Brendan Dolan, the Kelowna Detachment Watch Commander.

If anyone has information or video evidence which can assist the police investigation, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference the file 2022-67781