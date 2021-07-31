Penny for your thoughts
Canada has earned another swimming medal on the final night in the Tokyo pool.
Penny Oleksiak, Kylie Masse, Sydney Pickrem and Margaret Mac Neil combined to win bronze in the 4x100-metre medley relay final.
It's Canada's fifth medal in the the pool and the 13th of the Olympics so far.
The medal is the seventh of Oleksiak's career, making her the most decorated Canadian Olympian in history for both the summer and winter games.
