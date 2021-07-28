Penny Oleksiak most decorated Canadian Summer Olympian after bronze finish in 200m freestyle

Penny Oleksiak cemented herself as Canada's ultimate summer Olympic Games competitor with an unexpected medal in the pool Wednesday.

Her bronze in the 200-metre freestyle for a sixth career medal makes the 21-year-old from Toronto her country's most decorated summer Olympian.

"I just love the Olympics," Oleksiak said. "I think they're so fun. Just knowing the whole world is watching is super crazy."

She surpassed the five medals of rowing's Lesley Thompson-Willie and track and field's Phil Edwards.

One more medal and Oleksiak would move ahead of speedskater Cindy Klassen and speedskater/cyclist Clara Hughes into Canadian sport pre-eminence.

With more races to come in Tokyo, Oleksiak didn't have time to think about her place in history.

Defending a gold medal in the women's 100-metre freestyle and two more relays will keep her on the hop at the pool.

After claiming her bronze in the morning, Oleksiak swam the 100 heats in the evening and advanced to the semifinal.

A 16-year-old Oleksiak won gold in the 100-metre freestyle, silver in the 100-metre butterfly and a pair of freestyle relay bronze five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.

She anchored the women's 4 x 100 freestyle relay team to silver Sunday for a fifth medal.

-- with files from CTV News and the Canadian Press --