PENSAR calling on new recruits

With a historical average of roughly 50 tasks per year – and recently a number of record breaking years – Penticton & District Search & Rescue has been contacted for almost 50 tasks this year already, including the recent fire evacuations in Keremeos, Twin Lakes, Willowbrook, West Kelowna, and Kelowna.

Currently, PENSAR has 29 operational members responding to a wide range of often grueling emergency situations from the South Okanagan area – swiftwater, back country, boat, long-line helicopter extractions, high-angle rope, fire and flood evacuations, and winter response among numerous others. Operational members are strictly volunteer, and tasks can come through at any time: just when you are sitting down for dinner, or at two in the morning.

After a very successful recruitment in 2021, PENSAR is once again looking to increase their membership with additional community minded volunteers who are dedicated to helping those around them. Membership isn’t for the faint of heart, and they are looking for team-oriented persons, ready to learn new skills and also willing share their own outdoors knowledge and experience. Membership includes the opportunity to develop a range of technical, medical, and emergency preparedness skills, and requires active participation in the maintenance of the society behind the scenes.

"We are looking for people of all ages and backgrounds to join our team. All of our members bring their own unique skills to the group. The diversity of our experiences is our team's greatest strength. If you enjoy being outdoors and want to make a difference in your community, we encourage you to apply today!" – Steve Horton, President, Penticton & District Search & Rescue

For those that are interested, PENSAR will be hosting an Open House and Meet & Greet at their training and command facilities at 7:00 - 9:00 PM, 251 Dawson Ave in Penticton on September 11th, 2023. Applications close September 30.