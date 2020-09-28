Pension reform for BC MLAs needed: Canadian Taxpayers Federation

The Canadian Taxpayer Federation has calculated the pensions of 16 BC MLAs who are not seeking re-election.

And you may be shocked by what they found.

"When you take a look at the money here, it's a lot," says Canadian Taxpayer Federation BC Director Kris Sims. "$20-million dollars worth of pensions are walking out the door right now. That's a life time accumulation of these pensions for these 16 MLAs. That's pretty darn rich."

The CTF also found for every $1 MLAs contribute to their pension plan, BC taxpayers contributes $4. The CTF wants the pension plan overhauled.

"While you've got MLAs virtually knocking on your door, giving you a call and asking for your vote, ask him or her, are you dedicated to pension reform?" says Sims. "I'm serious. Say, hey, you guys are doing four-to-one right now, how about we start working towards one-to-one? Doesn't need to happen tomorrow, but let's start working our way there. Are you going to commit to that?"