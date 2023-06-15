Penticton 12 year old taken to hospital for minor injuries after hit by vehicle: RCMP say

On June 12th, 2023, at approximately 7:40 a.m., emergency crews responded to a call of a 12-year-old pedestrian being struck by a vehicle while legally crossing at the intersection of Duncan Ave East and Columbia Street.

Upon arrival, first responders tended to the child, and spoke with witnesses, including the driver of the vehicle.

The child was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

“The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, and was fully cooperative with the investigation. There is no indication that speed or impairment was a factor”, said Cpl. James Grandy. “The driver was issued a violation ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian. This is a reminder for both pedestrians and drivers to be cautious when driving during times when children are coming and going from school”, he added.