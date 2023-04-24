Penticton City Council appoints committee members

The City of Penticton has completed the application process for the four Council committees established to date this term and has appointed the following members.

Official Community Plan – Housing Task Force (43 applications received, 13 available)

Drew Barnes, Ajeet Brar, Rod Ferguson, Alison Gibson, Nicholas Hill, Nathan Little, Brian Menzies, Dara Parker, Linda Sankey, Chris Schoenne, Nicholas Stulberg, Richard Langfield and Loretta Ghostkeeper

Councillors Watt and Councillors Konanz have been appointed as the non-voting Council representatives.

Accessibility Task Force (15 applications received, 9 available)

Kristi Bauman, Randy Boras, Trisha Kaplan, Amanda Lewis, Heather Miller, Grant Pattingale, Leanne Williams, Kona Sankey and Victoria Jaenig

Councillor Graham has been appointed as the non-voting Council representative to the Accessibility Task Force.

Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee (13 applications received, 9 available)

John Archer, Cameron Baughen, Juliana Buitenhuis, Brenda Clark, Joanne Grimaldi, Susan Fraser, Victoria Jaenig, Don Mulhall and Marc Tougas

Councillor Gilbert has been appointed as the non-voting Council representative to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee.

Agricultural Advisory Committee (4 applications received, 9 available)

More members are required for the Agricultural Advisory Committee and the City will be seeking interest from the current pool of applicants to fill those positions.

“Council was very impressed with the calibre of the applicants and wishes to thank everyone who put their names forward to serve the community on a committee,” said Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield. “We feel very confident that the appointed members have the right mix of skills and experience to guide these important processes and look forward to the work getting underway.”

First meetings have been scheduled for the OCP Housing Task Force, who will meet on May 3 at 4:30 pm at City Hall, and the Accessibility Task Force who will meet on May 3 at 9:30 am via Zoom. Dates have not yet been set for the first meetings of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee and Agricultural Advisory Committee. Members of the public are welcome to attend the meetings and are invited to watch www.penticton.ca/committees for more information.