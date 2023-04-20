Penticton City Council highlights for April 19

A brief and informal summary of the latest decisions made by Penticton City Council.

30 Years of Community Building The Community Foundation of South Okanagan-Similkameen is celebrating 30 years of giving and Council recognized that work with a proclamation.

This Thursday, April 20, will be declared Community Foundation Day and that is also the date of Foundation’s Penticton anniversary celebration from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Lakeside Resort. For more details on the event, go to https://www.cfso.net/cfsos-30th-anniversary/

As well, the Community Foundation’s biennal report, Vital Signs, is underway and public input is being sought. The report measures the well-being of communities in the South Okanagan Similkameen—from Summerland, down to Osoyoos and over to Princeton—using data and information on everything from health, the environment, the economy and more. To participate in the survey, click here or visit www.cfso.net

Supportive housing project closer The Ask Wellness Society expects a 54 unit supportive housing project to open in early June.

Executive director Bob Hughes told Council the project is designed as “a place for people to further advance in recovery.” The facility will be alcohol and drug free and will be operated with the Ooknakane Friendship Centre, which Hughes notes is an innovative approach.

The facility will be known as Snp̓aʔx̌tantn (Healing House) and will be located at 3240 Skaha Lake Road.

Code of Conduct moving ahead Council has agreed to continue looking at a regional template for the introduction of a Code of Conduct.

The provincial government required all newly-elected council to decide on whether to consider a Code based on four basic principles: integrity, accountability, respect, leadership and collaboration. Staff has been working with other local regional governments to create a template document that each council, as well as the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, can approve or amend.

Six-unit townhouse development off to public hearing A project that would see construction of two, three-storey triplexes at 924 Fiarview Road will go to public hearing on May 2.

The project was originally presented last year but didn’t proceed after a public hearing last July. Since then changes to the proposal have been made to address concerns. They include: reducing the number of units from 7 to 6, providing a larger vehicle turnaround area at the rear of the property, and eliminating the previous variance request to reduce the required rear yard from 6.0m to 5.4m.

New development passes public hearing A proposal to construct a five-storey, mixed-use development at 674 and 686 Martin Street is another step closer.

The development features commercial retail space, along Martin Street, with 18 residential dwelling units on floors 2-4, and a common amenity area on floor 5.

Following a public hearing, Council adopted amendments to the Official Community Plan and the Zoning Bylaw to allow the project to proceed.

