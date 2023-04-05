Penticton City Council highlights for April 4

Here are the notable topics discussed by City of Penticton Council on April 4, 2023.

Green light for Point Intersection redevelopment The redevelopment of the Point Intersection will go ahead as planned.

The group of projects will see:

a new roundabout at Galt Avenue/Pineview Road and South Main Street

reconstruction of Galt Avenue including a new signalized intersection with Skaha Lake Road and,

the closure of Kinney Avenue to vehicle traffic between Skaha Lake Road and South Main Street

related projects include the overlapping section of the Lake-to-Lake Bike Route (Kinney to Galt), asphalt rehabilitation on Warren Avenue and Main Street, and Greenwood Drive sidewalk and traffic calming.

Tenders for the project, received in February, came in over budget but Council has now approved an additional $3.1 million to allow the project to proceed.

Review of grants awarding system With an eye to reviewing the process for grants to organizations like the Penticton Art Gallery, Council made the decision to increase the not-for-profit’s grant for this year.

Council will add $70,000 to the 2023 grant, bringing the total up to $125,000.

As well, Council wants a review of the process and consideration of whether the Art Galley operational funding should be dealt with as a line item, rather than a yearly grant.

Financial plan gets nod, business tax multiplier revenue neutral Council gave first, second and third reading to the five-year financial plan bylaw, which will see a 9.5 per cent tax increase.

As well, Council supported the business tax multiplier at 2.22 for this budget year.

The decision means that residential and commercial taxpayers will each pay 9.5 per cent, with the business tax multiplier going up to maintain that neutrality.

Under the approved rate, the average residential increase will be $14 a month and the average commercial increase will be $56 a month.

Mutual Fire Protection Aid agreement approved The Penticton Fire Department has been given approval to sign a Fire Protection Mutual Aid Agreement with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

Fire Chief Larry Watkinson notes these agreements are considered best practice in the industry, making a large number of resources available in a pre-arranged, organized fashion at no additional cost to the community requiring assistance during an emergency situation.

The cost estimate is budgeted at $11,000 to the City of Penticton.

City prepared for RCMP wage increase The decision of the federal government not to cover retroactive pay increases negotiated in the latest RCMP contract will not cause problems for the City of Penticton.

Responding to a question from the floor, Council was informed that staff had prepared for this potential and has gradually set aside funds over the past number of years. Penticton’s bill is $1.75 million.