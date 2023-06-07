Penticton City Council highlights for June 7

A brief and informal summary of the latest decisions made by Penticton City Council on June 7, 2023.

National Indigenous History Month – Mayor Bloomfield opened the Council meeting with a reminder that June is also National Indigenous History Month. June is when we honour the connection and collaboration we share with Indigenous Peoples of this region and the cultures, art, heritage and diverse influence of Indigenous Peoples across Canada.

Council proclaims Pride Month - Council proclaimed June as Pride Month following a presentation by a delegation from the South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society. Throughout the month, the world celebrates the diversity of 2SILGBTQIA+ communities, while acknowledging their history, the hardships they have endured and the progress that has been made.

New focus for YES program - The group behind the Foundry youth centre constructed in 2017 has a new focus. The YES program, now under the umbrella of the BGC Okanagan, shared their plans to improve their facilities, expand their drop-in hours, establish sustainable funding and create a Youth Advisory Council to continue their work to support Penticton youth.

Penticton Neighbourhood Association – Council received an introduction to the new Penticton Neighbourhood Association. The association is seeking to create six ‘neighbourhoods’ in Penticton with the aim to develop, execute, promote and support projects that make Penticton more democratic, equitable, inclusive, resilient and sustainable for all. Developments on Roy and Dynes head to public hearing - Council gave first reading to a zoning amendment that would see two side-by-side duplex buildings at 60 Roy Avenue, potentially replacing the single-family home with four dwelling units. Council also gave first reading to an amendment that would see the lots at 951 and 963 Dynes Avenue rezoned from small-lot residential to medium density multiple housing. While Council did give first reading to allow for more density on these properties, the staff report recommended that Council deny the Development Variance Permit that accompanied the application should the amendment be adopted. Both applications will go to public hearing on June 20, 2023. Last hurdle cleared for apartment block on Government - Council has approved two variances that will allow the development of a five-storey, 35-unit apartment building to proceed. The proposal for lots 1042, 1050 and 1060 Government Street approved a request to waive the requirement for a landscape buffer to the north of the property and a request to increase the percentage of allowable off-street small parking. These highlights are intended to provide a brief summary of recent Council proceedings. The summary is not inclusive of all agenda items. For a detailed account of the full agenda, including staff reports, other supporting documents and official meeting minutes, please consult the City’s website (www.penticton.ca/council) or call the City’s Communication Department at 250-490-2400.