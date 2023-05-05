Penticton City Council highlights for May 4

Here is a brief and informal summary of the latest decisions made by Penticton City Council on May 4, 2023.

New security gates for 300 block City Council has given approval to the installation of security gates at the 300 block breezeway that connects Ellis and Main Streets.

The gates would be similar to the ones installed at the 200 block breezeway and has the support of the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association. The estimated cost is $10,000. The gates will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Planning for smart growth Council received an update on the North Gateway project, which involves a variety of housing mixes, and agreed to proceed with looking accessing the federal government’s Housing Accelerator Fund. Full details here

Youth Week officially proclaimed Building on the success of the inaugural Youth Week in 2022, Foundry outreach worker Melisa Edgerly laid out a host of activities that will take place this week and culminate in a celebration at Gyro Park with roller skating at the outdoor rink.

All the details about Youth Week and activities can be found here: https://www.pentictonartscouncil.com/youth-week-2023

Following the presentation, Council unanimously declared May 1 to 7 as Youth Week in Penticton.

Skateboard lights deferred to next meeting Staff have been asked to provide an approximate cost on the proposal to install lights at the skate park on Riverside Drive.

A motion for the installing of the lights, with funds coming from Penticton’s $7.2 million share of the province Growing Communities Fund, was made by Councillors Boultbee, Graham and Gilbert.

In the end, Council was supportive of the concept and asked for more information on the project. As well, Council directed staff to compile a list of other priority capital projects that the monies could be used to fund.

Thanking Palliative Care volunteers Following a presentation by Ruth Sawyer, the chair of the Penticton and District Hospice Society, next week will be declared National Hospice Palliative Care Week.

Council thanked all of the volunteers who provide care at the Moog and Friends Hospice House, which offers 12 rooms, a tranquil garden and is located on the grounds of Penticton Regional Hospital. This is the 25th anniversary of Moog House’s opening.

United Way continues to make difference From assisting with housing to providing support to seniors to services for children and youth mental health, the United Way continues to make a significant impact on Penticton.

Naomi Woodland, the United Way’s regional coordinator, updated Council on some of the activities the organization is involved in.

In particular, she noted the success of the United Way’s 211 program which received 1,300 calls from the southern interior last year which allowed callers to be referred to the appropriate government agencies.

As well, the United Way continues to support the Better at Home program and Healthy Aging Initiatives for seniors and works with One Sky to provide children and youth with mental health supports. And the United Way continues to work with 100 More Homes to provide housing options.

BC Transit costs up due to fuel As ridership continues to recover, BC Transit will provide the same service levels for 2023/24 as last year. Kristin Dixon, general manager of infrastructure, provided the update to council and noted that costs are up due to fuel costs.

She also noted work is nearing completion on the Future Transit Plan, Network Restructuring Plan and fare review.

Housing project step closer After a public hearing, Council gave second and third reading to a proposal that would see the construction of a six-unit townhouse development.

The property at 924 Fairview Road would consist of two three-storey triplexes, with each unit having its own garage space.

An earlier version of the project didn’t proceed as Council had concerns with access and designs. Key changes made to the application include reducing the number of units from seven to 6, providing a larger vehicle turnaround and eliminating a variance request to reduce the rear yard.

These highlights are intended to provide a brief summary of recent Council proceedings. The summary is not inclusive of all agenda items. For a detailed account of the full agenda, including staff reports, other supporting documents and official meeting minutes, please consult the City’s website (www.penticton.ca/council) or call the City’s Communication Department at 250-490-2400.