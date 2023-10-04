Penticton City Council highlights for October 4th

A brief and informal summary of the latest decisions made by Penticton City Council.

It’s official, Beer Week declared in Penticton Council declared the week of October 13 to 22 as Penticton Beer Week.

As the proclamation says:

“Penticton's craft beer scene continues to grow year after year. Penticton has received considerable attention and there is much excitement around our craft beer destination after travel giant Lonely Planet named Penticton as Canada's Craft Beer Capital;

“Whereas, All eight of Penticton's craft breweries, known as the Penticton Beer Blocks, work together to host this annual celebration of craft beer. For this 5th annual Penticton Beer Week, it will be called Block Party and there will be craft beer related events at breweries and local restaurants around Penticton; and

"Whereas, The eight Penticton breweries made a special collaboration beer that will be released during Penticton Beer Week. This limited release collaboration beer is called Do Good. It is a fundraiser beer, and it is designed to help the breweries to do good in Penticton.”

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of this beer will be donated to the South Okanagan/Similkameen branch of the BC SPCA.

Sign diet coming for Martin Street bike lane Changes will be coming to Martin Street, as Council approved a ‘sign diet’ to reduce the number of signs along the bike lanes.

In a report to council, staff said approximately 40 signs that have been deemed redundant will be removed from the Martin Street corridor. In addition, two further driveways can be removed that will eliminate the need for some signage and eliminate the crossing conflict altogether.

The estimated budget is up to $50,000.

Council did not approve another recommendation which would have seen aesthetic improvements to the bike lanes in the 100 and 200 block of Martin Street.

City will apply for provincial funding for South Main bike lanes Council gave approval to staff to apply to the BC Active Transportation Fund for monies to help complete the final phase of the Lake to Lake route.

The report contained results of the engagement process, which noted opposition remains from some to the idea of protected bike lanes on South Main.

As part of the feedback gathered to the design of the project, the following changes were made:

Working with School to relocate driveway at Green Avenue to reduce conflict with intersection, particularly with the addition of the dedicated left turn bays

Detailed review of proposed tree planting locations to ensure sight-lines from driveways, including removal of a number of trees

Inclusion of additional gaps in curbing across from larger multi-family properties to ensure cyclists could easily access both the Northbound and Southbound cycling facilities

Expanded gaps in concrete barriers at driveways to allow easier turning movements in and out of driveways

Preservation of parking on the west side of South Main Street, North of Yorkton Avenue, to more closely reflect existing parking

Potential child care home going to public hearing A proposal that would see a current child centre relocated to Jermyn Street will go to public hearing on October 17.

The applicant is proposing to relocate the AreaKids Day Care from the Kings Park Sportsplex (550 Eckhardt Ave E) to the subject property consisting of two legal lots at 174 Jermyn Ave.

No external renovations or new construction is required to facilitate the proposed day care use. A minor day care centre for up to 8 children is permitted on the property, however to operate the AreaKids Day Care with 25 spaces means a Zoning Amendment Bylaw is required to add ‘major day care centre‘ as a permitted use.

The property would keep its current RD1 (Duplex Housing) zoning, with ‘major day care centre’ added as a site-specific use.

Chiller gets approval Following the failure of City Hall’s main chiller earlier this year, Council has approved staff using up to $600,000 from the Asset Emergency Reserve to replace the equipment.

Temporary repairs cost $50,000 and are included in the total cost of the project, along with a 15 per cent contingency for any unexpected costs.

Plan for abandoned shopping carts Council gave approval to a condensed version of a plan to deal with abandoned shopping carts.

Staff has been directed to come back with a bylaw that would see:

Businesses label shopping carts with store information and register contact information with the City;

Businesses charged with cart retrieval belonging to the store within a specified time and accept carts belonging to the business;

And a minimal storage fee for cart storage at City Yards.

These highlights are intended to provide a brief summary of recent Council proceedings. The summary is not inclusive of all agenda items. For a detailed account of the full agenda, including staff reports, other supporting documents and official meeting minutes, please consult the City’s website (www.penticton.ca/council)