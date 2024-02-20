Penticton considers participation in Provincial e-scooter Pilot

A proposal that would see Penticton join the province’s e-scooter pilot project - making them legal on city streets - is heading to Council.

As well, Council will be asked to approve a plan to seek proposals for a program to be run by a third party to provide public, shareable bikes and scooters at convenient locations throughout the community, potentially at places like transit hubs and parking lots.

“The province has decided to extend the current pilot project for another four years and with the increased use of e-scooters already occurring, it is an appropriate time to join the pilot,” says Kristen Dixon, the City’s general manager of infrastructure. “The Provincial legislation sets out the rules and regulations for their use, which has made it very easy for the City to participate.”

Dixon is also recommending that, if council approves entering the pilot project, it would be a good opportunity to seek a proponent to offer a public bike/scooter share program. As to concerns that e-scooters or bikes would be left lying around town, she is recommending these be addressed contractually with potential operators to prevent that from occurring.

“Abandonment of bikes and scooters has been a problem for many communities that have offered these types of programs as they typically had no required end destinations or approved areas of uses,” she says. “Our request for proposal would include a number of considerations for potential vendors including how many devices can be deployed and where, maintenance and operations expectations, an exit strategy if we choose to end the program and a requirement for data sharing. Our intention is to start small, monitor and then grow the program if successful.” As well, the report notes there are some businesses in the City providing e-bike and e-scooter rentals already. In parallel to the public call for proposals, staff would reach out to the potentially impacted vendors and seek feedback around the proposed program prior to Council’s implementation decision.

The proposal is going to Council on February 20.