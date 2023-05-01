Penticton & District Community Arts Council announces Youth Week activities

The Penticton & District Community Arts Council is excited to partner with Foundry Penticton and local organizations/businesses again this year for Youth Week!

BC Youth Week is a provincial celebration of youth held annually during the first week of May. Its goal is to promote awareness of youth, and is an opportunity to learn from the young people in their community. This year Penticton has a focus on youth food accessibility.

The PDCAC has partnered with the YES Project (Boys & Girls Clubs of the Okanagan), Penticton Seniors’ Drop-in Centre, Penticton Public Library and Grooveyard to offer two artsy activities during this upcoming week to celebrate and support the creativity of the youth in our community:

“Pages Across Generations: A Youth and Senior Zine Project”

Wednesday, May 3rd from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm at the Penticton Seniors' Drop-In Centre, Lounge Space

Share your experience being a youth or senior and create a zine to fight stigma together. All styles of art, collage, poem & prose are welcome! No experience is necessary.

*This is a free drop-in workshop open to youth (ages 12-24.) and seniors (55+) with no preregistration needed. There will be 2 sessions—one during Youth Week, and another during Seniors’ Week. Participants can choose to come to one or both.

“Groovy Heads Painting Project”

Saturday, May 6th from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm at the Penticton Public Library, Auditorium

Come and make a groovy cardboard head painting together! The finished paintings will be displayed at the Grooveyard. No experience is necessary. Participants can enter a draw for the chance to win a $25 gift certificate for the Grooveyard.

*This is a free drop-in workshop open to ages 12-24 with no preregistration needed.

For the full list of events happening during Youth Week, please visit: https://www.pentictonartscouncil.com/youth-week-2023

The Penticton Arts Council Galleries are currently open Wednesdays to Saturdays, 10:30 am to 4:30 pm and are located at 220 Manor Park Avenue in the Leir House Cultural Centre.

To find out more about the Penticton Arts Council’s exhibitions, events, artists’ opportunities, the community calendar, and more, please visit www.pentictonartscouncil.com