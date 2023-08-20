Penticton EOC activated to monitor wildfire conditions

With the impact of wildfires expected to continue, the City of Penticton has activated its Emergency Operations Centre.

“At this point, we are at Level 1 activation to reinforce our monitoring and supports, as well ensuring that we are prepared in case of an incident in our jurisdiction,” says EOC director Kristen Dixon. “In particular, we will be monitoring the air quality and in what ways we can help residents and evacuees deal with the challenges presented. We also stand ready to continue supporting our neighbouring communities in any we can.”

The City has already activated its Emergency Support Services team who have opened a reception centre at Princess Margaret Secondary School for evacuees. So far, close to 350 people have received assistance.

As well, the Penticton Fire Department has been providing equipment and crews to help in the battle against the Crater Creek, Upper Park Rill Creek and McDougall fires. The PFD continues to have the necessary resources to provide protection in the community, as witnessed yesterday by the quick response – in co-operation with the Penticton Indian Band and BC Wildfire – to a brush fire on the West Bench.