Penticton ESS seeking new volunteers to respond to surges

The City of Penticton is looking for ten new volunteers to help Penticton's Emergency Support Services (ESS) team respond to surges in evacuees coming from across the province. Volunteers must be willing to start this week and submit a criminal record check.

As Penticton continues to support communities and evacuees from across the province, and has done so since July 11, Penticton ESS requires additional volunteers to continue providing support for evacuees. Volunteers are provided with training, meals, snacks, water, and coffee during their shifts. Specifically, Penticton ESS requires the following:

Technologically Savvy Volunteers

Will help register evacuees in the Province's computer software.

Will be paired with an experienced volunteer for just-in-time training of the software.

Willing to sit at a computer/desk/chair.

Shifts from approximately 10am-5pm.

Greeter Volunteers

Welcome and greet evacuees to the Reception Centre and help prioritize evacuees.

Must be able to calmly support and direct evacuees who have had to flee their home.

Must be willing and able to speak with a variety of individuals.

Shifts from approximately 10am-5pm.

Set-up and Clean-up Volunteers

Volunteer starting as early as 7:30am, with shifts of 4-5 hours.

Help set-up the Reception Centre each day.

Be a runner during the day.

Help tidy the Reception Centre at around 5:30pm.

Individuals interested and available must email ESS@penticton.ca or leave a voicemail at 250-490-2512.

Please send a brief message about which role interests you, and what experiences you have that may help you in the role. ESS will contact you as soon as possible to arrange for a criminal record check to be completed.

Please do not go to the Penticton Reception Centre to inquire about the role.